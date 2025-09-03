AlphaQuest LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

