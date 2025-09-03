AlphaQuest LLC Sells 25,349 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471,108 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $20,694,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

