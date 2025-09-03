American Century Companies Inc. Sells 85,099 Shares of First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.00. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

