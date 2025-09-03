American States Water Company $AWR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.50.

American States Water Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AWR opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. American States Water Company has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The company had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

