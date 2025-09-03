Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 753,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 7,769.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:AM opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

