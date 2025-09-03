Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,552,000 after purchasing an additional 633,688 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,401,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,841,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,519,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,734 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.7%

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 735.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.