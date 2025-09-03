Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 20.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at $88,945,534.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,489 shares of company stock valued at $232,463,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 311.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

