Avista Corporation $AVA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Avista worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Avista by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Avista Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

