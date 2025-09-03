Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT Position Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 696.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 843,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 737,778 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 82,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 42,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 136,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -2,685.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

