Box, Inc. $BOX Stock Position Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BOX by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,125.78. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

