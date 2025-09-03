Box, Inc. $BOX Stock Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BOX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,944.75. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,573.04. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

