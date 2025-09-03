California Water Service Group $CWT Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.