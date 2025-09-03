CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 19.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBZ opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

