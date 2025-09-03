Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 812,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,964,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 73,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Champion Homes Stock Down 1.2%

SKY stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Champion Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Champion Homes Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

