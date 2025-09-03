Cognex Corporation $CGNX Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 32.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cognex by 126.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after buying an additional 2,571,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cognex by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after buying an additional 647,955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,584,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

