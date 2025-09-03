Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 599.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 395,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 195,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,116,000 after buying an additional 13,598,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 152,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.