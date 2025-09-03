Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Comerica Bank grew its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in ePlus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ePlus by 377.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ePlus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ePlus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Stock Down 1.8%

PLUS opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.