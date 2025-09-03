Comerica Bank Buys 12,116 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $36,511,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 678,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 894,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $17,223,000. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celsius from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,620. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

