Comerica Bank Buys 15,103 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,837,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 319,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,979,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 375,497 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,997,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

