Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,555,000 after buying an additional 144,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,830,000 after buying an additional 74,178 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,002,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,964,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,799,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -121.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

