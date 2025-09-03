Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 376,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

