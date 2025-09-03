Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 774 shares in the company, valued at $410,568.30. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total value of $1,298,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,331.80. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $2,820,884 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $524.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.70. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.46 and a 1 year high of $549.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

