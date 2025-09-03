Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 113,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 97,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 774,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.20.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

