Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 223,063 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 683,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,011,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 4,477,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,232,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,489,938.60. This represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,107,660 shares of company stock worth $179,370,672 and have sold 136,021 shares worth $4,091,809. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE REZI opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.24. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $34.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

