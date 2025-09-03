Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $93.22.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

