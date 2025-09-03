Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Comerica Bank boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 710,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

