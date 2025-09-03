Comerica Bank Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Itron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Itron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Itron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,073 shares of company stock worth $1,480,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Itron Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

