Comerica Bank Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Comerica Bank cut its position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Enovis worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Enovis by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy acquired 3,200 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,806.15. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry acquired 2,500 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,018.59. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.68. Enovis Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

