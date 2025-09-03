Comerica Bank Has $1.77 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

ZI stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

