Comerica Bank Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $274,163.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,246.65. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.10. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,856 shares of company stock worth $1,725,080. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

