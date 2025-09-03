Comerica Bank Has $1.88 Million Position in APA Corporation $APA

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 499.2% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.