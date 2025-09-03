Comerica Bank Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTTR opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

