Comerica Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

