Comerica Bank Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Olin worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Olin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Olin by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Olin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $363,070.89. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

