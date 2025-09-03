Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1,856.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of WES stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

