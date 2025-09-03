Comerica Bank Has $2.02 Million Stake in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Brunswick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.42%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.