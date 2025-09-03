Comerica Bank Increases Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Comerica Bank raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.38% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134,618 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 813,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 822,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 90,316 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

