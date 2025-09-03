Comerica Bank Purchases 376 Shares of WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 1,576.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 683,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 642,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,689,000 after purchasing an additional 174,453 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

