Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 17,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

MMS stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

