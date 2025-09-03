Comerica Bank Raises Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMU stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

