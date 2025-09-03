Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VCR stock opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.93. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

