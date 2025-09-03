Comerica Bank Sells 1,046 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. Black Hills Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

