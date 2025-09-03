Comerica Bank Sells 1,160 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Dorman Products by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

