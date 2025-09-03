Comerica Bank Sells 1,345 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

