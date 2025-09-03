Comerica Bank Sells 1,425 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 502,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

