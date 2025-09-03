Comerica Bank Sells 240 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $203.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $207.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

