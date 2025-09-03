Comerica Bank Sells 275 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 615,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,790 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 89,925 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.0%

LPX stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

