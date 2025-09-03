Comerica Bank Sells 2,753 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after buying an additional 753,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,769.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 1,014,951 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

