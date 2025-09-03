Comerica Bank Sells 366 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Revvity by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Revvity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Revvity’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

