Comerica Bank Sells 764 Shares of Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,604 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $56,202,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 933,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 111,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

